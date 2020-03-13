Michael "Mikey" Sanchez born May 23, 1994, passed away surrounded by love on March 3, 2020. Survived by his mother Lisa Rios, siblings Marina, Lilly and Christian Sanchez, father Jacob Sanchez, grandparents Liz & Leonard Avila, Dolores & John Sanchez and Alejandro & Griselda Lopez. Mikey was taken away too early in his life. He was a kind hearted and talented young man who loved to write poetry and spend time with his family. Services to be held Friday, March 13, 2018 - 10:30am at George L.Klumpp 2691 Riverside Blvd., reception to follow at St. Roses Kavanagh Hall. Friends and family are encouraged to sign on to his memorial page at:www.klumppsfuneralhome.com Homecoming Sometimes coming home hurts more than leaving home. When I left you were here now that I'm here you're no longer, now you're there &., There ain't no coming back from that, There ain't no coming back. -Native.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2020