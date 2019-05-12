Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Steven Lewis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mike Lewis passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving sister and girlfriend, after courageously fighting a 16-month battle with bladder cancer. He is survived by his beloved girlfriend, Barbara Hanna, siblings John (Sherry); Gary (Zahra Lakhani); Kathy Darling; Colleen Mosca (Michael); and eight nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice; mother, Miriam; and brother-in-law Dan Darling. Mike grew up in Sacramento, CA, graduating from Mira Loma High in 1970. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering at CSUS and soon after obtained his Professional Engineering license. He worked at Aerojet as a facilities project manager and later at the UC Davis Medical Center where he spent 20 years, first as a Senior Engineer with Facilities Design and Construction, and later as the campus Principal Engineer with Plant Operations and Maintenance. He was instrumental with procuring the design and construction of the campus Cogeneration Plant and later oversaw all campus utilities and infrastructure. He retired in 2012. Mike was well read, a curious learner, passionate about the environment, and a generous donor to charity. He traveled the world, making life long friends at home and abroad. He enjoyed cooking, golfing and bike riding and, above all else, loved entertaining everyone with fantastic storytelling with a great sense of humor. Mike's friends, neighbors, extended family and former coworkers are welcome to join us for a Celebration of Life from 5 pm to 8 pm on Friday, May 17th, at Teal Bend Golf Club, 7200 Garden Hwy, Sacramento. Food will be provided. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of Mike's favorite charities, Solar Cookers International or KVIE.

