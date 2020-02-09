Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael T. Payne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1/31/2020 At 80 years old, Michael T. Payne passed away suddenly, but peacefully, in Salinas, CA on January 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Richard and Anita Payne on November 13, 1939 in Sacramento, CA. Mike grew up in Sacramento and graduated from Sacramento High School in 1957. He then attended the University of California at Davis, where he was a member of Theta XI fraternity, editor of the school newspaper and student body president. In 1962 he graduated from Davis with a degree in Agricultural Production. After four years as a Lieutenant in the US Navy aboard destroyers of the US Pacific Fleet, Mike spent his career at various levels of management in the agricultural industry, most of it in production or general management in the vegetable industry of the Salinas Valley with Bruce Church, Inc. and later with River Ranch Fresh Foods, Inc After retiring in 1996, Mike became very involved in the City of Salinas and the community he loved. He served in leadership positions on numerous boards and committees including the Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Natividad Hospital Board of Directors, Salinas Union School District, the Salinas Senior Center and many others. Most of all, Mike loved his family. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. He is survived by his brother Jeffery Payne and wife Robyn, sister Victoria Moore and husband Edward. He was predeceased by his sister Sara Smith. Memorial donations may be made in Mike's name to either the Natividad Hospital Foundation at 1441 Constitution Blvd, Salinas, CA 93906 or the Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital Foundation at 611 Abbott Street 2nd floor, Salinas, CA 93901. At Mike's request, services will be for immediate family only.

