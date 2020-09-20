1/1
Michael Taylor Mathias
Michael Mathias, 26, died Aug 20th, 2020, as a result of a car accident. He was born Feb 11, 1994, in Sacramento, CA, the son of Kathleen McHenry and Nicholas Mathias. Michael grew up in Orangevale, CA, and attended Casa Roble HS. His life ambition was to be an entrepreneur which led him to investing in real estate. He moved to La Pine, OR, in 2018 where he opened his own restaurant, Coach's, and also coached the HS JV Basketball Team. He mentored local La Pine youth and provided employment opportunities. His commitment to the community led him to join the 2020 La Pine Mayor's race. Michael's greatest joys were fishing, riding motorcycles and his dogs, Abbie and Daisy. He was a friend to everyone he met. In 26 years, Michael touched so many people and created special memories for all of us. Hope you are fishing somewhere right now, Michael, with Daisy by your side.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
