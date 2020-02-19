Michael Thurman Vinyard died peacefully at home in his sleep on February 14, 2020. He will be deeply missed but live on in the hearts of his family: his loving wife, Olga, daughters, Stacy Vinyard (Mike Chandler) and Calista Peck (Morgan), son, Christopher Vinyard, stepson, Dimitri Rudnev (Samantha), grandson, Evan Rudnev, and granddaughter, Abigail Rudnev. He is also survived by his mother, Ina Mae Vinyard, sisters, Constance Mateo (Lonnie), Kimberly Schutz (Larry), and numerous nieces & nephews. Michael worked 35 years at Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale, Ca., directing various programming projects. He exceled in and held a lifelong love of sports, including basketball and golf. He enjoyed his loving family, and always had a ready joke to put a smile on your face. A Celebration of his life will be held Friday, February 21 in the Solarium room at the Orchard Clubhouse, 965 Orchard Creek Ln., Lincoln, CA commencing at 11:30 AM.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 19, 2020