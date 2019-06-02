Michael V. Patrick, 91 years old, promoted to glory peacefully in his sleep in Elk Grove, California. Michael was born to parents Roscoe and Pauline Patrick on July 28, 1927, in Mishawaka, Indiana. He had five siblings. Two are deceased, and three live in the eastern United States. Mike attended Lakeville High School where he excelled at Basketball. He attended Le Tourneau University in Texas and then transferred to Oregon State University for his final year of college. Mike served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1945 at the end of WWII. He was an active member of the Neighborhood Church in Castro Valley. Mike worked at Peterson Tractor Company as an assistant sales manager. He also served as a missionary when he joined the Campus Crusaders which entailed many trips abroad including Thailand, Nepal, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Russia and the Philippines. He moved to Elk Grove after his second marriage to Sukja (He was a widower) in the year 2005 where they became active members of Creekside Christian Church. Mike is survived by his wife Sukja Patrick; son Greg Patrick (Diane); daughter Kathy Jones (Ron), grandson Mike Jones (Dawn), greatgrandaughter Emma; granddaughter Ruth Jones; stepson Mike Cha (Mia), step-granddaughters Maile and Sammy; stepdaughter Sylvia Egashira (Ken), step-grandsons Matthew and Jason; siblings John, Rose and Dan.

