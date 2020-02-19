Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Wayne Briscoe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Wayne Briscoe 69 years of age, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side at their residence in Soulsbyville after a courageous and valiant battle with multiple myeloma. Michael was born in Sacramento on May 15, 1950 to his parents, Ivan Briscoe and Bonnie Mael who have both preceded him in death, along with his brother, Keith Briscoe and sister, Debbie Briscoe. Michael started his 46 year career as an automotive body man shortly after high school and was well respected and admired by his peers. He loved restoring cars, construction, building, remodeling and upholstering. He was fascinated with airplanes and obtained his pilot's license in his early 20's. He attended air shows every chance he got and was in awe of vintage airplanes. He enjoyed scuba diving, boating, skiing, car shows, RVing, riding his Harley and just being outdoors. Michael was a family man at heart who adored his wife Nancee whom he would call his "Angel". Michael had three beautiful daughters, Sheila, Nicole and Renee who he felt were his greatest accomplishment in his life. His pride and joy were his two grandsons, Connor and Nikola, along with his step-grandson, Kaden (all about seven yrs old) who together were the three amigos. Michael was a good man and devout Christian who praised and loved the Lord. He had a strong belief in the Bible and in God. Throughout his life he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him and ultimately gave him peace. Michael leaves behind his wife, Nancee Briscoe. Daughters, Sheila Abilovitz, Nicole Briscoe and Renee Briscoe. Son- in-Laws, Tim Lowery and Nate Hensley. Grandsons, Connor Lowery and Nikola Hensley. Sister, Diana Knowles and Brothers, Dennis Briscoe and Joey Engvall. Mother-in-Law, Carol Nunes of Patterson. Brother-in-Laws, Greg (Colette) Nunes and Jim (Scott Coye) Nunes. Step-Children, Michael (LeeAnn) Baker, Jason Baker, Kevin Baker, David (Jennifer) Baker, Byron (Grace) Baker and Hannah Baker. Step-Grandchildren, Brendan, Joshua, Catelyn, Abigail, Mikayla, Bryce, Declan, Kaden, Mason and Hannah. Step-Great-Grandson, Weston to arrive in June 2020, his faithful and beloved dog Ginger, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him and who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator in Heaven. A Celebration of Life / Potluck will be held Sunday March 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cedarwood Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 8665 Gerber Rd, Sacramento, CA 95828. Michael's final resting place will be a private burial at sea in the Monterey area, where his ashes will be scattered on his wedding anniversary April 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Country Cowboy Church, 14888 Peaceful Valley Rd., Sonora, CA 95370 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.

