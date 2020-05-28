Michael William Galyen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael William Galyen, 62, passed away Sunday May 10th, 2020 at his residence in Sacramento, California. He was born to Claudia and John Galyen on November 1, 1957 in San Pablo, California. He attended De Anza High School in Richmond, California and lived in the Bay Area until he married his wife, Medie in 1980. They lived in Sacramento, California where Michael worked as an industrial mechanic for 40 years, most recently at Toyota Material Handling. Michael was an accomplished woodworker and handyman, and was always there to lend a helping hand with a smile on his face and his infectious "can do" attitude. A celebration of life to be held after the COVID-19 stay-at-home order has been lifted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved