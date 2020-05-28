Michael William Galyen, 62, passed away Sunday May 10th, 2020 at his residence in Sacramento, California. He was born to Claudia and John Galyen on November 1, 1957 in San Pablo, California. He attended De Anza High School in Richmond, California and lived in the Bay Area until he married his wife, Medie in 1980. They lived in Sacramento, California where Michael worked as an industrial mechanic for 40 years, most recently at Toyota Material Handling. Michael was an accomplished woodworker and handyman, and was always there to lend a helping hand with a smile on his face and his infectious "can do" attitude. A celebration of life to be held after the COVID-19 stay-at-home order has been lifted.



