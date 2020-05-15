Michael Ziegler was born on February 4, 1945 in San Francisco, California. After a brief illness, he passed away peacefully at home on May 12, 2020. Michael leaves behind the love of his life, Debby Ziegler, and a family that he cherished. Sons Jesse and Zeek, grandchildren Mari and Salem, daughters-in-law Amanda and Lori, as well as sister Lynne Pierce, and cousin Larry Marx. Debby came into Michael's life in 1978 as a single mom and forever changed Michael's life for the better. 1983 was a pivotal year in Michael's life as he married Debby, legally adopted Jesse, had Zeek, and started at PRIDE. What a year. Since joining PRIDE in 1983, Ziegler led the transformation from a nonprofit organization dependent on federal and state funds to a self-sufficient business enterprise providing services to Fortune 500 companies and government customers nationwide. During Ziegler's tenure, PRIDE has grown from 65 employees and a $250,000 budget to the Sacramento region's second largest manufacturing and service company, with more than 5,600 employees and $340+ million in annual revenue. As PRIDE's cheerleader, Ziegler was very active throughout the community and served on the board of directors for Teichert, Inc.; American River Bank; American River Bankshares; California Chamber of Commerce; Greater Sacramento Area Economic Council; PRIDE Industries; and the U.C. Davis Health System National Board of Advisors. Earlier this year, Michael Ziegler was recognized as one of the Most Admired CEO's by the Sacramento Business Journal. In 2018 Michael received the John Wooden Ethics and Leadership Award from Long Beach State University. In 2011, Michael was named "Sacramentan of the Year" by the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce for his many contributions to the region. In 2006, he was recognized by the American Heart Association with their Heart of the Community Award for leadership and generosity in the community. In 2005, Michael was recognized by Junior Achievement of Sacramento as a Sacramento Area Business Hall of Fame Laureate. In 2002, Ziegler received the Exemplary Leader Award from the American Leadership Forum. Previously, Ziegler and PRIDE Industries received the Humanitarian Award from the United Cerebral Palsy Association of Greater Sacramento. Ziegler had also been chosen as one of "Sacramento's 10 Most Influential Business People" by a Sacramento Bee poll; Private Sector Award recipient for the Placer County Economic Development Board; Businessman of the Year for the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce; and the Not-for-Profit Entrepreneur of the Year Award from Ernst & Young and Inc. Magazine. Before coming to PRIDE, Ziegler was general manager of two large retail companies - Frank More, Inc. of San Francisco and Bootique Trends of Los Angeles - and owned the Bay Area Red Carpet Car Wash chain. Ziegler attended San Francisco State University and completed his MBA at the University of San Francisco. He is a graduate of the Stanford Small Business Executive Program. Ziegler received an Honorary Ph.D. from Golden Gate University. When asked what he considered his major accomplishments, Ziegler points to the many quality jobs PRIDE helps create for people with disabilities. Many of these employees were formerly on taxpayer assistance and are now taxpayers themselves. Ziegler was extremely proud of the "incredible and talented group of people who work at PRIDE." With Ziegler's enthusiastic leadership, active business and community partnerships, and dedicated employees, PRIDE continues its frenetic pace to create jobs for people with disabilities. Through his community involvement along with the many friends Michael made on his magical journey, Michael wanted everyone to know he lived a full and meaningful life. He cherished working with his assistant, Becky Wood, along with the Executive Team at PRIDE led by Jeff Dern. Many of the people on PRIDE's Board of Directors were long time personal friends along with the CEO share group. He asks that any memorial donations be made to PRIDE Industries, the Placer County Foundation, or the Sacramento Regional Community Foundation.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 15, 2020.