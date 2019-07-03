Michele J. Brown born 9/2/54 lost an almost 2 year battle with lung cancer on 5/7/19. Michele joins her late husband Don Brown in heaven. In a final act of kindness Michele donated her body to science with the hope of helping others. Michele survived by her only son Jared Loveless, her step daughters Stephanie and Cindy Brown, two granddaughters, her sisters Gloria Gouldman and Cynthia Vaught, and her brother Gilbert Martin. Michele will be missed by her family and many friends.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 3, 2019