Michele Jean MacIntyre (Henke) was born December 31, 1946 in Palmer, AK and passed away on July 31, 2019 in Roseville, CA. Growing up, her family moved around with the Corp of Engineers. She went to school in Alaska, Montana and Nebraska where she graduated from high school in Kimball in 1964. After graduation she moved to the Sacramento area where she met her husband Jay MacIntyre, while working at Pacific Telephone and Telegraph. They married September 30, 1966 and settled in Placerville, CA with their two children, Sean and Tina. After 30 years, she retired from El Dorado County as the Registrar of Voters. They sold their family home in 2009, and moved to Roseville, CA. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jay, son Sean MacIntyre (wife Laura, children Eibhen, Iain, Broghan) of Flint, MI, daughter Tina Johnson (husband DJ, children Isabelle, Elizabeth, Daniel) of Lake Forest, CA, brother Robert Henke (wife Catherine) of Erie, CO, and nephew, Jon Haney (wife Rachel, children Jack and Jones) of Loomis, CA. Michele was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Dorothy Henke, her sister Sharon Bouschbacher, brother Louis "Butch" Henke, and sister-in-law Mary Haney. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Mother Teresa Maternity Home, P.O. Box 991, Placerville, CA 95667.

