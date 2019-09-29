Michelle was a native of Sacramento, CA born on March 12, 1957 to parents Emil and Frances Fancolli and passed away on September 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving parents. Michelle is survived by her loving husband Gerald Stewart JR, her daughters Tara Olamit, Jacquelyn Smith, Mary Curry, Laura Stewart, her brother Michael Fancolli, her sister Debbie Coyne, and seventeen grandchildren. Michelle loved Christmas, Disneyland, family events, making crafts, shopping, and watching horse racing. She worked in customer service for 26 years. Michelle was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Michelle was loving, kind, and generous. She left us far too soon and will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held Thurs, Oct 3rd from 5-8pm with a Rosary at 6:30pm at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home 5401 Folsom Blvd. (916) 451-7284. A Rosary Service and Mass of Catholic Burial will be held on Fri Oct 4th at 9:30am at St Stephan's church 5461 44th St. Followed by a burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Michelle's name to The .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019