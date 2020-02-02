Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Marie (Packard) Piatt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle passed away peacefully at home on January 21st, 2020 with her loving husband at her side. She fought an epic battle with cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma). Michelle was born October 5th, 1965 to Robert and Barbara Packard. After graduating from El Camino High School in 1983, Michelle went to work for the state of California. She had various stents with Cal OSHA, CHP, corrections, and youth authority. Michelle then was the bookkeeper for Vineyard Veterinary Hospital, which she co-owned with her husband. Michelle's dedication to her many friends was only surpassed by her love for her family. Her proudest achievement was raising three awesome children in a loving family environment. Michelle was truly a beautiful soul who showed kindness and compassion to all she encountered. She brought joy to all near her and her infectious laughter will not be forgotten by anyone who met her. Michelle is survived by her husband of 26 years, Vince Piatt, her children Austin, Dakota, and Taylor. Her parents Bill and Barbara Wells, and Bob and Barbara Packard, and her brother Michael Packard. She is also survived by several aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters' in-law, cousins, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her uncle Richard Packard. Per her wishes, an open house celebration of life is being held at Michelle and Vince's home on Saturday February 8th. Please drop by anytime between 11:00am and 3:00pm and wear "Hawaiian" or purple. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cal Poly Miracle Network Dance Marathon for cancer research (Donate under Taylor Piatt) or to your favorite animal rescue group. Michelle will be deeply missed by her many friends and loving family.

