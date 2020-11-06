Michi Kimura

June 10, 1924 - October 26, 2020

Sacramento, California - Michi Kimura passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at the age of 96 with her family by her side. Michi was born to Wataru and Kinuye Matsuda on June 10, 1924, in Sacramento, where she lived her entire life until she and her family were relocated to the Tule Lake Internment Camp. It was there she met her future husband, Tadao Kimura. They married in 1943 and returned to Sacramento to raise five children. Predeceased by husband Tadao, son Wayne, daughter-in-law Doreen, and brothers Kazuo and Sakaye Matsuda. Survived by daughter Nadine (Ken) Namikawa, sons Glen and Allen, daughter Beverly and daughter-in-law Patti Kimura. Also survived by brother Kenzo Frederick (Betty) Matsuda, sister-in-law Nana Matsuda, grandsons Brian (Alessandra), Wesley (Jill), and Nason (Christy) Namikawa, and Max Kimura, and granddaughters Lisa Ballard, Leanne Maucieri, and Amy (Rob) Schoemehl. Many loving great grandsons, great granddaughters, and nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend appreciation and gratitude to the staff at The Retreat at Royal Green, where Michi received loving care for the last three years of her life. We would also like to thank the entire Sutter Hospice Program staff, specifically Baljeet Kaur, RN, Brooke Zakar, SW, and Dr. John F. Thompson, for their exemplary care, support and compassion.

Due to COVID concerns, a service will not be held at this time. To honor Michi's request, the family asks that no koden be offered.





