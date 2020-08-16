Michiko, the daughter of Bunji and Chiyo Mayeda was born in Rocklin, California and passed away on August 2, 2020 at the age of 96. A resident of Loomis, California for the past 70 years, she was predeceased by her parents, husband Joe and son Dennis. She was the last survivor of six brothers Yoneo, Frank, Charles, George, Mike and Masawo. Michiko is survived by sons Stan and Clifford (Jeannie); grandchildren Taryn (Chris) Sealy, Kenton (Tuyet) Uyeda and Nicholas Uyeda; great grandchildren Teagan and Callum Sealy; sisters-in-law Grace Uyeda and Janet Sumida, as well as many relatives and friends. A graduate of Placer Junior College, Michiko's life was forever changed by WWII when she was imprisoned at Tule Lake. Michiko went on to spend many years working for the State of California (DOJ), as well as running the family ranch. Some of Michiko's greatest joys were traveling, spending time with family, and meeting dear friends for their weekly lunch outings. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to an organization of your choice. Please no koden. Thank you to Cherry Ridge Villa for their compassionate care. Michiko wanted to express her thanks to the many relatives and friends who brought her joy, comfort, and laughter during her lifetime.



