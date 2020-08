Or Copy this URL to Share

June 21, 2020 Mieko Kono was born in Sebastopol, CA to Kiyoshi and Ikuko Akutagawa. She was the second of five children. After graduating from high school at Amache, she worked in Colorado Springs, San Francisco, Tokyo and Sacramento, retiring as a legal secretary. Preceded in death by husband Yoshio John, she is survived by her children, Gayle and Robert. A private service will be held at the Sacramento Buddhist Church.



