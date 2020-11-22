Mignon Wall Newton

March 21, 1917 - November 2, 2020

Elk Grove, California - Mignon Wall Newton, age 103, resident of Elk Grove, California, died November 2, 2020. Funeral services will be private. Mrs. Newton was born Mignon Elizabeth Wall on March 21, 1917 in Wasco, Oregon to Homer Stacy Wall and Mabel Catherine Simler Wall. She graduated from Wasco High School in 1934 and from Oregon State University in 1938. She married George Philip Newton on July 21, 1940 in Corvallis, Oregon. Mignon and George had four daughters, Carolyn R. Gueffroy, Mignon A. Kirishian, V. Elizabeth Von Gunten and Victoria L. Newton. George passed away on November 28, 2001. Mrs. Newton is survived by her daughters Carolyn, Elizabeth and Victoria, seven grandchildren, and twenty great grandchildren.





