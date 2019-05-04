April 13, 2019 Mike (Michael) Cuckovich, born in Sacramento to Lol (Laura Sutter) and Roy Cuckovich, older brother to Abe Cuckovich. Mike attended McClatchy High school, Sacramento Community College and Sacramento State. He had a great love for swimming and teaching. Mike taught history for 20 years at Hiram W Johnson High School and later would become a Vice Principal in charge of Discipline at Rosemont High until his retirement. Survived by his brother Abe, sister-in-law Sue as well as their two children Rita and Linda, his two children, Amy, Kevin, and his two grand dogs. Mike had many friends who he cared about greatly and touched the lives of many of his students over the years. A celebration of Mike's life will be held on May 11th at the Clunie Center in McKinley Park from 1-5pm.

