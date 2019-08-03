Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milan Francis Ford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Milan Francis Ford, 85, died with family at his side, June 30, 2019 at his home in Carmichael, CA. He was born on April 13, 1934 in Nevada City, California to Francis Carol Ford and Catherine Pinchot (Avery) Ford. He attended high school at Harvard School for Boys in Los Angeles, California and graduated in 1953. He earned his Bachelor of Science from San Jose State University in 1967. He enjoyed a long and successful career with Lockheed for over 35 years where, among other things, he helped manage the ongoing upgrades to the Lockheed U-2. More importantly, Milan drew from the experiences and data from the Gemini space program and implemented them into the Apollo program. "I worked on developing the program to calculate the thrust needed to shoot the Agena rocket toward the moon. I was ordering up the data that was processed." He worked with Neil Armstrong on the mission when the spacecraft and the docking vehicle went into a spin "like a washing machine spin cycle." After that mission, Milan had lunch with Neil to discuss the challenges of that March 1966 mission. He was an avid sailor, beginning as a young boy in the Sea Scouts in Los Angeles, California and later spent many years on the San Francisco Bay first on the True Love and then on the Amalthea. Milan accomplished multiple voyages along the west coast of Mexico and eventually across the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii; throughout Polynesia, and on to Australia. He was a member and President of the Palo Alto Yacht Club and a member of DeMolay. He is survived by his sister Marcelite (Ford) Troeger; children and spouses Cheryl Ford, Christine Ford, John and Lisa Ford, Susan Ford Bozarth and Devon Ford; 7 grandchildren and spouses John and Mary Bozarth, Nicholas Ford, Alexander Bozarth, Patrick and Brittany Ford Rivenes, Emily Bozarth, Mason Ford and Emma Ford and his 2 great granddaughters Guinevere Bozarth, Amelia Bozarth and a great grandson due in December. Along with several nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his sister, Madeline (Ford) Belleza. A private memorial is being held with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to either the or the .

