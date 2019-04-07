Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milana Victoria Lobue Bernasek. View Sign

Milana Victoria Lobue Bernasek was born in Palmdale, California, on October 10, 1955 and died on April 1, 2019 in Redmond, Oregon. Milana was courageous and strong with her fight against breast cancer and had tremendous faith that she would be united with the Lord as she lost her battle against this disease. Milana was surrounded by her loving husband of 25 years, Richard and her devoted daughter, Victoria Milana Taylor. She leaves behind two cherished Grandchildren, Darryl Joseph, and Abigail Ann and Victoria's husband, Doug. She also leaves behind her Father (Joseph) her Mother, (Carolyn), her sister, (Tina) and numerous cousins who all reside in Sacramento. Milana earned a Registered Nursing degree from Mt. St. Mary's College in Los Angeles some 40 years ago and also earned a degree in Nursing Administration from St. Joseph's College in Maine. She was employed at St. Charles Health System's Hospital in Bend, Oregon in Administration. Milana was a beautiful person and an Angel from God and will truly be missed by all who knew her. Services are pending in Redmond Oregon and Sacramento California. Gone yet not forgotten, Although we are apart, Your spirit lives within us, Forever in our hearts.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 7, 2019

