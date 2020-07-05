1/
Mildred A. "Millie" Freese
October 9, 1931 - June 2,2020
June 2,2020 Survived by her loving husband Charles, her children, Willy Teel, Donny Teel (deceased) and Teri Mortenson; 3 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Millie was a successful escrow officer for over 30 years in the Sacramento area. After retirement, Charles and Millie had a perfect life together full of travel, happiness and a great love of each other, for over 56 years. Millie will be greatly missed by all of those who love her.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 5, 2020.
