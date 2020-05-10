Our loving Mildred Anita Bachofer passed peacefully on April 25th, 2020 in Sacramento, CA at the age of 87. Mildred, "Millie" was born May 27th, 1932 in Cawker City, KS to Matthew and Elizabeth Hake and was the second youngest out of six children. Her parents were farmers who cultivated many different types of crops on their land. Throughout her childhood she helped her parents farm which taught her the meaning of hard work. After graduating from from high school in 1949, she pursued her collegiate career at Marymount College School of Nursing in Salina, KS where she became a Registered Nurse. She continued her education at the University of Cincinnati and became a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist in 1956. Millie married Francis Mark Bachofer in December of 1956, whom she met during college. They shared much in common with regard to their independence, diligent mindset, humor, and love for family. The young couple moved to Spokane, WA where they lived for 4 years, and then to Sacramento, CA in 1961 where she lived for most of her adult life and raised 3 wonderful children. Her 30-year career as a nurse anesthetist at Kaiser Permanente was one of her greatest accomplishments. She loved helping people and was an advocate for patient care. In her free time and after her retirement in 1998, she was an avid baker, who cooked and canned a variety of vegetables and jams. She entered her baked goods and candies in the annual California State Fair where she placed first in numerous categories and won several best-of-show awards. Her neighbors, friends and family were often beneficiaries of her blue ribbon culinary skills. With endless energy, her home was kept in pristine condition and was the envy of others. Some of her hobbies included gardening, sewing, cake decorating and travel. She belonged to the Geranium Club and the Arden Park Gardening Club where she made numerous close friends, many of whom remained in contact until her passing. Millie and her husband, Frank, loved to travel taking cruises to several continents and visiting more than a dozen countries. Her love of family was unmatched. As a proud mother and grandmother, she always made time to visit and be involved as much as possible. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and always showed up with a car full of their favorite foods. She'll forever be remembered for making the best "M&M blizzards". Millie was much loved and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband Frank, son Mark Bachofer, daughter Lynn Covey (Dana), and four grandchildren; Ashley (Chris), Chelsea, Lauren, and Matthew. She is pre-deceased by her daughter Anita Bachofer. A private service will be held for immediate family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. A future celebration of life will be scheduled at a date to be determined. In memory of Millie, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 10, 2020.