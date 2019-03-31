Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred C. Dolinar. View Sign

March 27, 2019 Mildred C. Dolinar passed away in Sacramento on March 27, 2019, at the age of 100. Millie was born February 17, 1919, in Sacramento. She and her three siblings were raised near 47th Avenue and Franklin Blvd. She was a graduate of Pacific School. As a young woman she worked as a hostess in the new Senator Hotel Restaurant. While working there, she met Frank Dolinar. They married July 24, 1937, and together celebrated 74 years of marriage before his passing. In 1945, Frank and Millie opened the 12th Street New & Second Hand Store in the Alkali Flat area of Sacramento. They retired from their business in 1995. Millie & Frank enjoyed annual fishing trips to Lake Sardine where they would host fish fries for all who joined them there. She was an accomplished artist, painting many beautiful sea and landscapes scenes as well as some portraits. Her most famous portrait was her copy of the Mona Lisa, capturing the "Mona Lisa Smile" with perfection. She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of both Land Park and Bing Maloney Golf Clubs. She is survived by her son Norman (Phyllis), granddaughter Margaret (Greg), grandson Patrick (Cristine), and great grandsons Eric (Karlee), Joseph, Dillon, and Jackson and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers John, Frank and sister Irene. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the caring staff of Greenhaven Estates.

