Mildred Faye Tullis (Mille) nee Deacon, age 92, passed away Friday, January 24, while in residence at Waterleaf at Land Park, Sacramento, California. Mille was born on June 28, 1927, in Bakersfield California, moved with her family to Texas when she was still a baby, and returned to Bakersfield when she was in elementary school. She grew up on her parent's dairy, went to high school in Bakersfield, and, in 1944, during her senior year in high school, married Claude Tullis before he was deployed in the Navy. They lived in Oildale, Bakersfield, and Costa Mesa before moving to Sacramento in 1963, where they remained. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Claude, who passed away in 2012 after 68 years of marriage. She is survived by her son, Daynard Tullis, her daughter, Cynthia Shanahan, three grandchildren, April Olsen, Brian Hynd and Colby Tullis, and four great grandchildren. While in Sacramento, Millie was a personnel manager for Pacific Telephone, then, after her retirement from them, a real estate agent for Dunnigan Realtors. She leaves behind many cherished friends and a loving family. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 6, at the Central Church of Christ, 6755 San Joaquin Avenue, Sacramento, California, 95820 at 2:00 PM, reception at the church following. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the or a .

