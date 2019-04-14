Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred J. Matranga. View Sign

Mildred J. Matranga passed away on March 13, 2019, at her home in Arden Park, Sacramento. She had celebrated her 91st birthday with her family and friends just a few weeks before. Mildred, ("Mei," as she was known to family), will be missed by her sons and daughter, her brother, her seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, close friends, and neighbors, as she joins her husband, Thomas J. Matranga, her daughter-in-law, Lisa Matranga, and other loved ones in Heaven. Mildred was born in Sacramento in 1928 to Bruce and Hilda McCowan. She graduated from San Juan High School in 1946, then went to work for the State of California, where she met her future husband, Tom Matranga. Tom and Mildred were married in 1947 at Carmichael Presbyterian. They bought a house in Arden Park, where they raised their four children and enjoyed a wealth of holidays, birthdays and traditions made unique by Mildred's creativity. Mildred embodied "Super Mom" - inspiring, encouraging, leading and educating, not only her own children, nieces and nephews, but many in her community. She was a devoted leader and educator of Girl Scouts, an honorary Eagle Scout, a Mariemont Elementary Library volunteer, a reading program assistant, a member of the Arden Park dog walking friends, a blue ribbon winner of the California State Fair Fine Arts Quilting display, and a master gardener (as displayed by her beautiful home garden), to name but a few of her many achievements. And she never missed a family member's musical, theatrical, oratory performance or athletic event, even if she had to travel 3,000 miles to attend. Mildred was the Matranga House Chef and Baker who created delightful meals and desserts. Her legacy in the kitchen inspired her family's timeless phrase, "Mei doesn't make anything that isn't good!" Her generosity and humor, in concert with her outspoken wit, endeared her to so many. Mei was a world traveler, lifelong learner (European/US elder hostel trips, cruises, Sierras hiking). Her most recent travels included yearly visits with family to the Spokane Lilac Festival. She loved the earth, the planet, animals, flowers, and gardening. She took great pride in her garden, which is where you would find her most mornings; even up to her final weeks. Mei had a passionate love of animals, all of whom returned her devotion and loyalty. She joyfully donated to the Sacramento SPCA, and would want you to send them donations in lieu of flowers. Her family and friends will celebrate her life and her legacy in the beautiful backyard garden of her home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

