Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Jeanette Buettne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 1, 2019 Mildred Buettner, daughter of Lawrence and Nellie Vice, passed away at home on October 1, 2019, in the loving care and presence of her family. Mildred was a firm believer in the Lord, a beloved sister, and remarkable single mother. She is survived by her seven children, Sue (Dave) Sloan, Kathy (Russ) Mueller, Larry (Angie) Buettner, John Buettner, Lee (Michelle Westlake) Simpson, Mike Simpson, and Bob (Debbie) Simpson, as well as eight grandchildren, including Tana (Paul) Camargo, twelve great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Al, Claude and Jim Vice, as well as her sister and best friend, Fern Sordi. Our "Gorgeous Doll" is now in Heaven in the presence of God and the Lord. For those wishing to pay their final respects, the family will hold a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on October 26, 2019, at the Mariposa Avenue Church of Christ in Citrus Heights, CA.

October 1, 2019 Mildred Buettner, daughter of Lawrence and Nellie Vice, passed away at home on October 1, 2019, in the loving care and presence of her family. Mildred was a firm believer in the Lord, a beloved sister, and remarkable single mother. She is survived by her seven children, Sue (Dave) Sloan, Kathy (Russ) Mueller, Larry (Angie) Buettner, John Buettner, Lee (Michelle Westlake) Simpson, Mike Simpson, and Bob (Debbie) Simpson, as well as eight grandchildren, including Tana (Paul) Camargo, twelve great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Al, Claude and Jim Vice, as well as her sister and best friend, Fern Sordi. Our "Gorgeous Doll" is now in Heaven in the presence of God and the Lord. For those wishing to pay their final respects, the family will hold a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on October 26, 2019, at the Mariposa Avenue Church of Christ in Citrus Heights, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close