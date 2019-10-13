October 1, 2019 Mildred Buettner, daughter of Lawrence and Nellie Vice, passed away at home on October 1, 2019, in the loving care and presence of her family. Mildred was a firm believer in the Lord, a beloved sister, and remarkable single mother. She is survived by her seven children, Sue (Dave) Sloan, Kathy (Russ) Mueller, Larry (Angie) Buettner, John Buettner, Lee (Michelle Westlake) Simpson, Mike Simpson, and Bob (Debbie) Simpson, as well as eight grandchildren, including Tana (Paul) Camargo, twelve great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three brothers, Al, Claude and Jim Vice, as well as her sister and best friend, Fern Sordi. Our "Gorgeous Doll" is now in Heaven in the presence of God and the Lord. For those wishing to pay their final respects, the family will hold a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on October 26, 2019, at the Mariposa Avenue Church of Christ in Citrus Heights, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019