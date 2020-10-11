Mildred KahaneAugust 2, 1927 - September 13, 2020Sacramento, California - Successful, impactful, influential, innovative, philanthropic, leading advocate for the development and training of nurse practitioners in the 1970's…….Mildred Dorothea Loughlin Kahane, RN, B.S., M.S.1927-2020Mildred, known to her friends and family as Millie, was born in Tarrytown, N.Y. on August 2, 1927 to Harold and Ida Loughlin. She had two brothers and one sister. Millie made an early decision to pursue a career and become the first of her family to go to college. Although she started out with humble beginnings, Millie became a very successful womanMildred Loughlin Kahane has been a trailblazer since the time she set foot on the campus of Adelphi University in Long Island, where she graduated with a B.S. in nursing in 1949, thanks to receiving the Peggy Ann Burleigh scholarship that allowed her to finish her degree. This single event guided her life-long interest in supporting education and scholarships. She had an early passion for nursing and especially public health. She was described as one of the most successful, impactful and influential alumni in the history of that University and was a long-term member of their advisory board. She also did graduate work at Columbia University.After graduation from Adelphi, the next 8 years were spent at the Meadowbrook County Hospital in New York, gaining hands-on experience in bedside care. This was at war's end when there was practically no nursing care outside of hospitals.Mildred met Dr. Albert (Al) J. Kahane in 1956 at Meadowbrook Hospital, where Dr. Kahane was doing his internship. On Sept. 4, 1960, after his residency, they were married. Their next stop was, compliments of the Air Force, Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska. She expanded her nursing skills at the local hospital. Because of her public health interest, she became Anchorage's first school nurse. Her work earned her the position of the first Executive Officer of the newly created Alaska Board of Nursing when Alaska became the 49th state. She was also involved in opening a new hospital where she served as Director of Nursing.After their return from Alaska, in 1964, they moved to Fairfield where she commuted to UCSF, and in 1965 earned her Master's degree and Certificate in Public Health. Later that year she and Dr Kahane moved to Sacramento, where he became part of the first group of physicians to open the Kaiser facility there. She became an assistant professor of nursing at Sacramento State College, where she also began Public Health Nursing, and was appointed to the California Board of Registered Nursing by Governor Ronald Reagan, serving one year as president. She also worked with Congressman Robert Matsui in the field of hospice care.Having a connection with the Kaiser Permanente facility in Sacramento, and in conjunction with Dr. John Mott, the Physician in Chief, she pursued the development of a Nurse Practitioner program in collaboration with the University of California, Davis.The destiny of nurses, she believed, was to rise above the traditional hospital bedside role and to take on more responsibility in an outpatient setting. She believed that her students could learn new skills that could eventually be included in a bachelor-of- science nursing program, and that those advanced nursing capabilities would provide the core content upon which to build clinical specialties.Some of Millie Kahane's students became "nurse practitioners", a title unheard of at the time in Sacramento County, and, in the 1970's, Kaiser Permanente members would get comprehensive evaluations in what became known as the Department of Preventive Medicine and the Health Appraisal clinic.In the words of one of her students…In 1972, as I was starting my nursing program at Sacramento State College, I was hired as a medical assistant at Kaiser. I had no idea what I was getting into working with "nurse practitioners", a new and exciting role. I was initially intimidated, and somewhat fearful, by the very professional Mrs. Kahane. As I evolved in my role as a student nurse, I expressed great interest in becoming a nurse practitioner. Millie was there as a powerful influence and guide and a champion for me. She helped to mold my career of over 45 years as a nurse practitioner.In 1984 Millie and Al moved to Oakland so Dr. Kahane could assume the position of Associate Executive Director of the Permanente Medical Group. Millie joined Kaiser's regional Oakland office as consultant in the department of accreditation and regulations and liaison to the hospital nursing administrators and hospice and home health agencies. Several years later they moved to Alameda, and in 2009 to Cameron Park. They returned to Sacramento in 2013 where they lived at Eskaton Village. Millie and Al established the Rocklin branch of the Bach to Rock music school in July 2016. Al, her loving husband, passed away in 2017.Millie was a very generous financial supporter of her alma-mater, Adelphi University, and her generosity there will benefit generations of students to come. Her financial support was not limited to her alma mater. She saw the need to expand the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society's Museum of Medical History and made a generous donation enabling the doubling of the size of the museum. Prior to her death, she initiated funding for the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society's End of Life Program, a concept she was very excited about.Between all her academic projects, she and Al traveled all over the world… Italy, cruised the Nordic States, took safaris in Africa, and Millie even road tripped with fellow nurses across the US and Mexico. She said "Discipline yourself to travel, see the world… Don't let goals get lost." She and Al were also avid bridge players, play goers and snow skiers. Millie was a proud member of the 70+ ski club and was a member of the Ski Patrol. They also enjoyed ballroom dancing.She felt that many of her accomplishments were "a matter of opportunities, being at the right place at the right time, and learning to take risks in life." It was likely that such an attitude was responsible for her being featured in the Who's Who of American Women, 1974-1975 edition.Millie died at home on September 13, 2020. She became a legend in her own lifetime. She left this world on her own terms, in her own home—which is exactly what she wanted.On a paper, in Millie's handwriting, was what Millie said at her own mother's graveside. With a very few revisions to apply to Millie it reads: A vital, unique, very proud and fiercely independent lady with a tough exterior which concealed, albeit poorly, a great sensitivity, love and consideration for and of others. A devoted wife of 56+ years. A real lover of LIFE. She cared. She brought cheer and encouragement to others without asking or even accepting anything in return.She is survived by her sister-in-law Jacqueline, and two stepchildren and a multitude of good friends.She was interred at a private graveside service at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park.In her remembrance, donations may be made in her name to the following organizations.1)The UC Davis Foundation for the Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing— for the Mildred "Millie" D. and Albert "Al" J. Kahane Scholarship for Nurse Practitioners.2)Adelphi University, the Millie Kahane Nursing Scholarships3)Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society's End of Life Program