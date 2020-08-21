Mildred "Darlene" Tupper peacefully passed away on August 13, 2020 in Chico, CA. She was born on July 17, 1934 to Lennis and Mildred (Rhonemus) Tupper in Stockton, CA. She moved with her family to Sacramento, CA in 1940, attended Holy Angels Elementary School and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1953. She went to work for the State Board of Nurse Examiners and retired from there in 1978. Darlene loved trips to the casinos, rodeos and held seasonal tickets with Music Circus. Darlene loved sharing stories, especially about her Irish heritage. In later years, she was a resident at a care facility in Paradise, CA and was rescued from the Camp Fire in 2018 after which she moved to Chico, CA. Darlene is survived by her brother Ralph (Joyce) Tupper of Chico, CA., niece Debbie, nephew Derek, Goddaughter Tina, extended cousins and friends. Viewing will be held on August 24, 2020 from 9:00am - 12:00pm at DeYoung Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California Street, Stockton, CA followed by burial at 12:30pm at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery, 719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA. The family wishes to thank Darlene's many caregivers over the years.



