Born Nov.11, 1928 in Pattonville, TX; passed away March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bennie Williamson and grandson, Jeff Seley. She was a volunteer at the Discovery Thrift Shop for the for many years and active in church activities. She will be forever missed by her children: Donna Seley, Wes Williamson (Naomi), Paula Erwin (Jay); grandchildren: Melissa Scordelis, Jennifer Jackson, Daniel Williamson and Brian Williamson, as well as four great-granchildren. Although she lived in California, her heart was always in Texas. The family will have a private graveside ceremony and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Williamson.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2019