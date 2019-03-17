Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Williamson. View Sign

Born Nov.11, 1928 in Pattonville, TX; passed away March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bennie Williamson and grandson, Jeff Seley. She was a volunteer at the Discovery Thrift Shop for the for many years and active in church activities. She will be forever missed by her children: Donna Seley, Wes Williamson (Naomi), Paula Erwin (Jay); grandchildren: Melissa Scordelis, Jennifer Jackson, Daniel Williamson and Brian Williamson, as well as four great-granchildren. Although she lived in California, her heart was always in Texas. The family will have a private graveside ceremony and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the .

Born Nov.11, 1928 in Pattonville, TX; passed away March 13, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bennie Williamson and grandson, Jeff Seley. She was a volunteer at the Discovery Thrift Shop for the for many years and active in church activities. She will be forever missed by her children: Donna Seley, Wes Williamson (Naomi), Paula Erwin (Jay); grandchildren: Melissa Scordelis, Jennifer Jackson, Daniel Williamson and Brian Williamson, as well as four great-granchildren. Although she lived in California, her heart was always in Texas. The family will have a private graveside ceremony and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.