Milford Everett went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 17 2020. He passed away from heart failure. In lieu of flowers,donations will go to The American Cancer Society . You can read his full obituary at www.eastlawn.com . The viewing will be from 4pm-8pm Aug. 27, 2020. The funeral will be held on Aug.28,2020 at 10am at East Lawn Mortuary.