One of eight children born in Missouri to LeRoy Chesnut and Hazel Carte. Graduated from Marysville High School after an Honorable discharge from the United States Navy during World War II. He attended Barber College, was a Rancher, Dairyman, Lumberyard Foreman, Building Contractor, Handyman, and "Made in America" Dog House King. He was a long time resident of Carmichael, and was married for 48 years and preceded in death to Germaine Young. He was a proud Father to sons Jac and Joe (Jamie). Loving Grandfather to Emma and Lucas. Laid to rest at Green Valley Cemetery in Rescue California.



