Millard B. Chesnut
Sept.2,1926 - Apr.19,2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Millard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
One of eight children born in Missouri to LeRoy Chesnut and Hazel Carte. Graduated from Marysville High School after an Honorable discharge from the United States Navy during World War II. He attended Barber College, was a Rancher, Dairyman, Lumberyard Foreman, Building Contractor, Handyman, and "Made in America" Dog House King. He was a long time resident of Carmichael, and was married for 48 years and preceded in death to Germaine Young. He was a proud Father to sons Jac and Joe (Jamie). Loving Grandfather to Emma and Lucas. Laid to rest at Green Valley Cemetery in Rescue California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved