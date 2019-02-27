Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Millard Elmer Wakefield Jr.. View Sign

On February 16, 2019 at the age of 87, Millard left his temporary home to join his wife Fay, son Wade and daughter Carolyn in Heaven. Millard was born on May 3, 1931 in Washington, Arkansas the son of Millard and Zara Wakefield. He is survived by two sons, Elice and Adrian. He was grandfather to 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, one brother Sam and one sister Mattie. He was one of 8 children. Millard was a 2 year veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean Was as a Military Police Officer. Through out his life Millard was always a hard worker. He retired from Crystal Creamery after years of employment. He and his wife loved the outdoors. They loved to fish, camp and go on road trips with the family. He was a member of the Woodman or the World and would enjoy camping trips and outings with the club. In his retirement days he loved to play poker (and was pretty darn good at it). He also loved the harness racing at cal Expo and the high stakes races on television. The family would like to give a special thanks to Craig Meleken, owner of Family First in home care service and his team members Jamie Affonso and Jeana Jones for their constant care, devotion and diligence during the last days and hours of his life. Also a special thanks to Stephanie Turner, RN of Bristol Hospice and her team for their care, concern, guidance and kind words gave to Millard and his family during this difficult time. Family and friends are welcome to a viewing on Friday, March 1st from 3:00 to 6:00 pm and funeral services on Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00 am, both at Sunset Lawn, Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95838.

