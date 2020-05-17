We celebrate the life of Milton Faig, who passed away peacefully with his family at his side, February 20, 2020. Milton was born September 12, 1925 to Milton F Faig and Thelma Erauw Faig. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia DuPage Faig. His daughter Kimberly and her husband Brian McCann. Grandson Scott Morrison JT, three step grandsons and six great grandchildren. Milton had two stepbrothers, Bartley and Kurtley Bleuel, and brother-in-law Donald DuPage. His son Scott Faig preceded him in death. Following his service in the United States Air Force, Milton started his 32 year career with Pacific Bell. In honor of their son Scott, milt volunteered countless hours with the United Cerebral Palsy Association, Central California Hemophilia Association and was President of the Alta Regional Board, as well a member of the Elks Lodge #6. Milt and Patty enjoyed working at the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee and the Sacramento Blood center. They were both Deacons and Elders for Westminster Presbyterian Church and were part of the Riverview social club. They traveled the world with the Telephone Pioneers Santa Clause Goodwill trips. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current situation we are all facing. Our family prays everyone is safe and healthy during this time. If you wish to do So, please send donations to The Shriners Children's Hospital or Westminster Church in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2020.