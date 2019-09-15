Milton Hyatt was born in Sacramento on August 16, 1928 and died on September 4, 2019 at the age of 91. He graduated from McClatchy High School in 1946. He was drafted and served in the Army in Korea. He spent most of his adult life in Davis and retired from AT&T in 1987 after 42 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Donna; brother Bart and wife Jeanine; nephews Curtis and Jon Philippe. He and his wife spent many retirement years traveling. He enjoyed hobbies of flying airplanes and restoring and riding vintage Cushman motor scooters. At his request no services are planned.

