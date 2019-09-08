On August 16th, after a long, happy and successful life, Milton Wilson peacefully passed away surrounded by his beloved family and the sounds of music from the Big Band Era. He was 95. Milton was raised in San Diego, the child of a Navy family. He was drafted into the Army and served in World War II as a combat infantryman in Germany and also as a drummer with the Regimental Combat Team and Dance Band. He was the recipient of many medals for his distinguished service. He returned from the war and began his college career at San Diego State University and later went on to earn his Ph.D. from USC. His professional career included being a high school teacher, school psychologist, Director of Pupil Services, and a consultant with the California Department of Education. Milton was professionally involved at the state and national levels as president of the California Association of School Psychologists and serving on the board of the National Association of School Psychologists. Throughout California, he was very active in the Boy Scouts of America serving as a troop leader, advisor, council member, and famous for his impersonation of Lord Baden Powell. His love of music kept him "drumming" in several bands including, most recently, the Shriners Concert Band. He leaves a large devoted family including his loving wife of 33 years, Pene; sons Milton, and Robert and daughters Peggy, Carol and Jo Ellen and Pene's children, who cherished the years he was involved in their lives; Robert, Karen, Jim, and Sandy. He was predeceased by his wife Roberta. Uncle Miltie, as he was known by family and friends, lived his life with humor, kindness, and determination. He always had a joke, story or a philosophical point of view to share. He will be forever remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 8, 2019