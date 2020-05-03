Minerva was born in Sacramento on February 16, 1924 and died April 24, 2020 in Sacramento at age 96. Preceded in death by her daughter, Annita Jewell, her parents, Henry & Annie Kattenhorn. Survived by her daughter Barbara Valentini (Gerry) Grandchildren, Brian and Nancy Jewell, Great Grandchildren Maia & Alyssa Fisher. Minerva graduated from C. K. McClatchy Class of 1942. Retired from Dept. of Employment after 27 years. Loved her cat "Binky". Received numerous awards for fishing derby's. She caught an 87 pound sturgeon in the Sacramento River and owned her own boat "Her Pride & Joy". Donations in Minerva's memory can be made to Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary, 6001Folsom Blvd., 95819 or the Sacramento Children's Home, 2750 Sutterville Rd., 95820.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store