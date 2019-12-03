Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie Belle Standlee. View Sign Service Information Sacramento Memorial Lawn - Sacramento 6100 Stockton Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95824 (916)-421-1171 Send Flowers Obituary

Minnie Belle Standlee, 98, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1921, to parents William & Louise Pfeiffer and had 2 siblings, William C. Pfeiffer and Barbara A. Boren (all deceased). Minnie Belle was married to Edward A. Woodall from 1940 until his passing in 1949. She remarried in 1950 to Arthur F. Standlee and spent 53 wonderful years together until his passing in 2003. Minnie Belle is survived by her children William A. Woodall (Joan), Robert A. Woodall (Tuey), Beverly A. Capps (Ron), and Marvin W. Standlee, extended family George and Lee Beck, 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren (1 deceased), 9 great-great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-step-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Minnie Belle was born in Sacramento and a lifelong resident of California. Except for about 5 years in her early life, living in Latrobe, Shingle Springs, and Santa Monica, she spent the rest of her life as a resident of Sacramento. Minnie Belle was devoted to her family and enjoyed attending church at Warehouse Christian Ministries. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of the wonderful staff at Little Shangri-La and the team at Vitas Hospice nurses for their exceptional care, endless love, and support they provided for our beloved Minnie Belle. She will be dearly missed. Minnie Belle's celebration of life will be held Wednesday, 12/4/19 at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA. 95824. There will be a reception to follow Minnie Belle's committal at Warehouse Christian Ministries, 9933 Business Park Dr. Sacramento CA. 95827.

