Minnie Morris
Oct 28, 1928 - May 8, 2020
A longtime residence of Sacramento, CA leaves her devoted children; Alice, Vincent, Earnest, Joyce, Celia, Franklin, three siblings Cocelle Wilson, Annie Ruth Jamison, Michael Hughery, 18 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law Nana Nash, Essie Thompson, and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday, May 21, 11-1pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
