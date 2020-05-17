Or Copy this URL to Share

A longtime residence of Sacramento, CA leaves her devoted children; Alice, Vincent, Earnest, Joyce, Celia, Franklin, three siblings Cocelle Wilson, Annie Ruth Jamison, Michael Hughery, 18 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law Nana Nash, Essie Thompson, and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends are welcome for visitation on Thursday, May 21, 11-1pm at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway.



