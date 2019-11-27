Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Misao Abe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born on November 16, 1925, in Cadenasso, CA, Misao passed away peacefully at home on November 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Koki Sam Abe, parents Masataro and Kin Murotani, sister Sumiyo Murotani, aunt Mitsu Arita (Eiichi), and cousin Dennis Arita. She is survived by her children Lynn Sunahara (Dennis), Kathy Miiko Fujii (Glenn), and Edwin Abe (Nancy). Beloved grandmother of Ryan Sunahara (Amy), Darren Sunahara (Kimi), Brad Fujii, Kyle Fujii, and Kristen Abe. Great grandmother of Brayden Sunahara, Dylan Sunahara, and Riley Sunahara. She also leaves behind cousins William Arita, James Kazuo Arita (Marian), and Eiko Honda (John), brother in-law Tadao Abe and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to the memorial service on November 30, 2019, at 1:30pm at the Sacramento Buddhist Church at 2401 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 27, 2019

