Born November 21, 1955 in St. Louis, MO. He died at age 63. Survived by his sister Sharron and cousin Gail Culliton Toqnarelli. He obtained a B.S. in Nursing from CSU, Chico and a Master's Degree in Education. He was an avid traveller visiting 37 states and 32 foreign countries. Besides travelling, his friends, his dog Hannahh and his cat Misty were the passions of his life. He was dearly loved. Any donations to Mitchell's favorite charity (Mercy Pedalers c/o Sister Libby Fernandez) 2419 L St. #6, Sacramento, CA 95816, 916-879-5581) would be very pleasing to the family.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019