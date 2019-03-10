Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitsuo "Mits" Yamada. View Sign

Mitsuo Yamada passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 at the ACC Rehabilitation and Care Center in Sacramento at the age of 98 years old. He was born in Loomis, CA to the late Ichitaro and Yoshino Yamada. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Miyoko, brothers, George, Shiz, and sisters Chiz and Aiya. Mits is survived by his daughters: Lynne (Allan) Chinn, Patti (Dennis) Webb, and Emily (Curtis) Ishii; his grandchildren Ryan Chinn, Shelly (Jed) Smit, Derek Webb, Kyle Ishii and Krystal Ishii; and great granddaughters Jocelyn Tham and Clara Smit; and several nieces and nephews. Mits was always involved in sports (baseball, basketball and football) throughout his school years. He graduated from C.K. McClatchy High School. During World War II, Mits and his family were placed in the internment camp in Poston, Arizona where he met his wife, Miyo. While in camp, he enlisted in the army and placed into the 442nd Battalion. After the war, Mits and Miyo were married and raised their daughters in Sacramento, CA. Mits' love for sports continued as he played softball, bowled, and golf in various leagues. After retiring from his job at General Produce Company, he and Miyo enjoyed travelling and loved Sports Leisure casino trips. In his later years, he enjoyed watching his favorite programs on TV which included golf, the Giants, 49er's and Kings games. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 17, at 3:00pm at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sac'to, CA 95818. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at the ACC Rehabilitation and Care Center for their compassion and support.Donations can be made to the ACC Senior Services, 7375 Park City Drive, Sac'to, CA 95831, Attn: Rod Malloy.

