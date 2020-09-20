Mitsuya "Mich" Takechi, 88, of Sacramento, CA passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 at Mather VA Hospital. Mich was born on November 12, 1931 to Hatsuko and Toshio Takechi. He grew up on Bacon Island in Stockton, CA. Mich graduated from Edison High School, Stockton College, and U.C. Berkeley. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 and was stationed in Germany. He married his loving wife, Miyeko Aileen Aoyama in 1957, and then had four wonderful sons together. Mich was in the grocery business for 37 years, holding various titles in that time. He ended his career as produce quality control manager at Safeway's Northern California distribution center. Mich enjoyed being involved with his son's activities; being a Cub Scout master in Whittier, CA and coaching Parkview Presbyterian Church's basketball teams. He treasured time with his family and relatives, spending holidays together and going on vacations. He loved golfing, fishing, and gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents Toshio and Hatsuko, brother Katsuya Takechi, and sister Kayoko Kariya; son Steven Toshio and brother-in-law Harold Aoyama. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Miyeko Aileen, sons Keith, Curtis (Mindy), and John (Erin). His wonderful grandchildren Austin (Sherrie), Mitchell, and Lauren; Sisters-in-law Aiko Aoyama, Ayako Nakao; Brother-in-law Akira Aoyama (Cherlyn) and many nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store