Miyo Frances Kobata was born on November 23, 1924, the fourth child of Hisata and Kinue Iwasa in Sacramento, CA and passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 at the age of 94 surrounded by members of her loving family. She lived her entire life in Sacramento interrupted only by her internment in the Poston relocation camp during WWII. Miyo wed Ted Kobata, and they raised strawberries and grapes on their family farm. Later, she dedicated her time to support her husband's construction company, becoming the secretary and bookkeeper for his company and for their Kiefer Blvd Industrial Park rental property. Miyo lived her life dedicated to her husband, family, friends, and faith. She enjoyed attending numerous family parties, worshipping at church, visiting casinos, traveling to many destinations with her husband, and celebrating birthdays, graduations, and other special events. Miyo joins her husband Ted in heaven. She is survived by son Glenn, daughter Hannah Guro (Michael), son Stanley (Kris), grandchildren Thomas, Ann (Joe), Kyle and Taryn, brother Yoshio (Ritsuko) and sister-in-laws Rose and Judy Iwasa, nieces, nephews, and their families. She is preceded in death by siblings Bernice (Minoru), Kiyoka (Mas), Masami and Takao Iwasa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 11am at Mayhew Community Baptist Church, 3401 Routier Road, Sacramento. The attire is casual.

