Miyo Yamada passed away peacefully on January 27, 2019 at the age of 93 at the Asian Community Care Center with her family by her side. Miyo was married for almost 72 years to Mitsuo Yamada who recently passed away on March 1, 2019 and survived by her daughters Lynne (Allan) Chinn, Patti (Dennis) Webb and Emily (Curtis) Ishii; her grandchildren Ryan Chinn, Shelly (Jed) Smit, Derek Webb, Kyle Ishii and Krystal Ishii; and great granddaughters Jocelyn Tham and Clara Smit. She was preceded in death by brothers, Pete Hironaka and Eiji Hironaka, sisters, Lillian Satow and Shirley Sato. Miyo is also survived by her youngest sister, Agnes Deguchi and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. During World War ll, Miyo's family was placed in internment camp at Poston, Arizona. At camp she met Mitsuo Yamada who she married after the war. Miyo worked for the State of California for 32 1/2 years as a Photocomposition Keyboard Operator for the Office of State Printing and retired in 1987. She and Mitsuo enjoyed traveling and gambling at different casinos. In her later years, Miyo enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows, figure skating, beach volleyball and her favorite sports players: Buster Posey, Steph Curry and Ricky Fowler. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at the ACC Care Center for their compassion and support. Donations can be made to ACC Senior Services, Attn. Rod Malloy 7375 Park City Dr. Sacramento, Ca 95831 A private memorial service was previously held.

