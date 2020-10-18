Miyoko Omoto

March 26, 2020

Sacramento, California - Miyoko (Miyo) Omoto passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at the age of 93, just prior to her 94th birthday. Miyo was a long time resident of Sacramento, California. Her early years were spent in the Sacramento Delta region. During WWII, she and her family were relocated to Tule Lake and Amache internment camps. It was there she met her future husband, Mitsuo Omoto. They were married in 1953. During her working career, Miyo worked at EDD and also the California State Printing Plant. Mits and Miyo raised 3 daughters. While the girls were growing up, Miyo would sew clothes for them and decorated beautiful cakes for their birthdays. She was a social butterfly, enjoying family trips and outings with her friends. Going to lunch and gambling were among her favorites. She is predeceased by her parents Yukichi and Taka Washizu and her brother Masaaki Washizu. She is survived by her loving husband Mitsuo Omoto, daughters Kelli Omoto-Lee (Eddie Lee), Kathi Omoto (Mike Goto), Kristi Omoto (John Fujimoto) and granddaughters Brianna, Stacey and Niki, sister Nobuko Yoshimura, brother-in-law Kazuharu Omoto and many nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





