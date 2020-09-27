Moises Cedeño Santana passed away peacefully in Sacramento, CA on September 21, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1930 in Autlán, Jalisco - Mexico. He was a hardworking individual and highly motivated to make something of himself. At the age of 25, he relocated to Sacramento in 1955 to work with the Bracero program, harvesting hops used for beer manufacturing. Soon afterwards he landed a job with Campbell Soup, working his way up to the position of foreman. In 1960, he got married and together with his wife, had three daughters. Moises always made sure to provide for his family, even when times were difficult. His desire to do more for his family pushed him to leave Campbell Soup and into the food service business in 1972, where over time, he bought and managed three restaurants two in Sacramento and one in Woodland, CA. Moises was a huge soccer fan and loved both the Mexican and Brazil national teams. He was often found wearing his favorite jacket, modeled after the Brazil National team colors. However, he was not just a fan of soccer, but also an avid player and coach. He played in adult, recreation league soccer teams and also had the opportunity to help coach multiple youth teams, including his daughter's soccer team at Bishop Manogue High School. He even named his first restaurant Mexico 70 after the 1970 Mexico World Cup. Well known for his trademark fedora hats and two-toned shoes; he was a very sociable and popular fixture at the Manitos senior clubs, even after his retirement. He is survived by his ex-wife, three daughters, his son-in-law and three grandchildren. Moises Cedeño Santana falleció pacíficamente el 21 de Septiembre, 2020 en Sacramento CA. Nació en Autlán, Jalisco MX el 26 de Marzo de 1930. Moises era trabajador y tuvo mucha motivación en hacer algo de si mismo. A los 25 años, en 1955, se reubico a Sacramento y trabajo en el programa de Braceros, donde cosechaba cultivos utilizados para la fabricación de cerveza. Poco después consiguió un trabajo en Campbell Soup y ascendió hasta el puesto de capataz. En 1960 se caso y junto con su esposa, tuvieron tres hijas. Moises siempre se aseguraba de mantener a su familia, incluso en tiempos difíciles. Su deseo de hacer mas por su familia lo empujo a dejar Campbell Soup y ingresar al negocio de servicios de alimentos in 1972. Al paso del tiempo compro y administro tres restaurantes: dos en Sacramento y uno en Woodland, CA. Moises era un gran aficionado al fútbol y amaba tanto a la selección nacional de México como a la de Brasil. A menudo se le encontraba vistiendo su chaqueta favorita, inspirada en el color de la Selección Nacional de Brasil. Sin embargo, no solo era un fanático del fútbol, sino también un jugador ávido y entrenador. Jugó en equipos de fútbol de la liga de recreación para adultos y también tuvo la oportunidad de ayudar a entrenar a varios equipos juveniles, incluido el equipo de fútbol de su hija, en la escuela secundaria de Bishop Manogue. Incluso nombró a su primer restaurante México 70 después de la Copa Mundial de México de 1970. Era bien conocido por sus característicos sombreros fedora y zapatos de dos tonos; era muy sociable y popular en los clubes de mayores, Manitos, incluso después de su retiro. Le sobreviven su exesposa, tres hijas, su yerno y tres nietos.



