It is with the deepest sadness that we announce that our beautiful and beloved daughter Monica was suddenly called away to the Lord on April 23, 2020. She will be missed tremendously by her family and friends. Monica "Momo" is survived by her 8 year old son Eli Giovanni Gonzales, Father Robert, Mother Yolanda Orozco, Sisters Serenity Sabrina Wilfinger, Tatiana Corral Colletta, Teresa Corral Davis and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and friends. Monica was born in Los Angeles in 1991, raised in Sacramento and graduated from Kennedy High School and received her AA degree in Fine Arts from Consumes River College. Monica was a talented Artist, tattoo artist, loved photography and was an avid soccer player with the Greenhaven Soccer Club. She also played for Kennedy High school and adult soccer teams including indoor soccer. Monica enjoyed camping and fishing and especially those trips with her dad and son Eli. Monica's Mom will miss their sushi outings. She had a special place in her heart for Hawaii, where she made multiple trips and loved the ocean and turtles. Monica was a free spirit who lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with her son, family and friends. She touched many lives and she was truly loved. Her smile, beauty and presence in our lives will be sorely missed. We would like to thank family, friends and the community for the outpouring of love and support. In lieu of flowers a GoFundMe account is being established for her son Eli Giovanni Gonzales, age 8. A viewing will be held on May 7, 2020 between 11am -4pm at Lombard Mortuary, 1515 Fulton Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825. Interment will be at Saint Mary's Cemetery, on May 8, 2020 at 9am. This will be limited to 8 family members. You are encouraged to stop by the gravesite after the family service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store