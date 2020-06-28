February 13, 1946 - June 25, 2020 Morgan Rae Kott (also known earlier as Kathy Childers) was born in Los Angeles CA, lived in Annapolis MD, and spent most of her life in Sacramento CA. After a recent cancer diagnosis, she crossed the threshold of death at her home in the loving care of family, friends, and the wonderful UCDavis Hospice staff. During Morgan's marriage to Robert "Buzz" Childers, she gave birth to her beloved daughter Cortenie, then spent many years working as a court reporter following her training at Heald College. A deposition reporter, she also later worked for the State of California Worker's Compensation Board, from which she retired. Morgan is survived by her daughter Cortenie Garis, and her granddaughter Leah, both of Sacramento, along with extended family. After visitation and vigil at her home, an intimate backyard service was held according to the current COVID restrictions, and a more open memorial event will follow the future lifting of the public health gathering limitations. Contributions in Morgan's honor may be made to the Friends of the Sacramento Public Library Saclibfriends.org.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.