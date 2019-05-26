Morley Hardaker, devoted husband and father, passed away May 13, 2019 after a hard fought battle against Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and effects of a recent stroke. Morley is survived by his loving wife Lorell as well as their children Wesley Hardaker (Dawn) and Lisa Inman (Chris) and his 5 grandchildren Jenna, Joshua, and Caleb Inman and Katie and Nathan Hardaker along with many beloved family members and friends. His parents Lorne and Rose Hardaker and his brothers Ed (Betty) and Warren (survived by Nancy) preceded him in death. Morley's occupations included Hardaker & Sons Scientific Photography at UCD, and videographer/photographer for the California Department of Justice. His passions included caving, sports car rallying, geocaching, astronomy, traveling, camping and hiking. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 1:00 PM at University Covenant Church, 315 Mace Blvd, Davis, CA 95618. Memorial donations may be sent to the National Speleological Society. 6001 Pulaski Pike NW, Huntsville, AL 35810

